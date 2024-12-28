Grigorios Siokas Buys 257,334 Shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 257,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $149,253.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,774,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,102.12. This represents a 7.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Cosmos Health Trading Up 7.8 %
NASDAQ COSM opened at $0.68 on Friday. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 5.56.
Cosmos Health Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cosmos Health
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.