Grigorios Siokas Buys 257,334 Shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 257,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $149,253.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,774,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,102.12. This represents a 7.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cosmos Health Trading Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ COSM opened at $0.68 on Friday. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 5.56.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

