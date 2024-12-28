H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares.
H2O Innovation Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.38.
H2O Innovation Company Profile
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
