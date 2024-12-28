Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 221.2% per year over the last three years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a payout ratio of 62.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $27.38 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67.

In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,469.61. The trade was a 6.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HASI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

