Head to Head Review: Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Toro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime 95.54% 13.09% 10.70% Toro 176.49% 17.16% 10.30%

Volatility and Risk

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toro has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $76.44 million 0.36 $38.64 million $3.35 0.86 Toro $80.63 million 0.67 $140.64 million $1.06 2.68

Toro has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime. Castor Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Toro beats Castor Maritime on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc. provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels. Castor Maritime Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Toro

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

