Heather C. Getz Sells 30,136 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) CFO Heather C. Getz sold 30,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $92,216.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,669,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,158.98. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFLY opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $737.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.46. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 42.68% and a negative net margin of 129.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Butterfly Network by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 27,790.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25,011 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

