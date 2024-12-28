Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Acquires 1,300,000 Shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 1,300,000 shares of Alset stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,687,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,579.30. The trade was a 11.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 205,149 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $198,994.53.

On Monday, November 25th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 4,411,764 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $2,999,999.52.

Alset Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of AEI opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.24. Alset Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

About Alset

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

