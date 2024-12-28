Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK) Posts Earnings Results

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($8.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Heritage Distilling Price Performance

Shares of Heritage Distilling stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Heritage Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Heritage Distilling Company Profile

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

