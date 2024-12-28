Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.41. Hertz Global shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 291,925 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on HTZ
Hertz Global Trading Down 2.9 %
About Hertz Global
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hertz Global
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.