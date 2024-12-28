Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.41. Hertz Global shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 291,925 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HTZ

Hertz Global Trading Down 2.9 %

About Hertz Global

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.39.

(Get Free Report)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.