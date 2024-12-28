Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, an increase of 947.0% from the November 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

HXGBY opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

