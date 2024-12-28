Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells $126,305.74 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 4,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $126,305.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,382.70. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,959 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $488,573.43.
- On Monday, November 25th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 101,993 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $3,021,032.66.
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 142,886 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $4,276,577.98.
- On Monday, October 14th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $5,478,399.09.
- On Monday, October 7th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,868 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $196,965.28.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 6.8 %
Shares of HIMS stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.25. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HIMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hims & Hers Health
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.