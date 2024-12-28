Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells $126,305.74 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 4,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $126,305.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,382.70. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,959 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $488,573.43.

On Monday, November 25th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 101,993 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $3,021,032.66.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 142,886 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $4,276,577.98.

On Monday, October 14th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $5,478,399.09.

On Monday, October 7th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,868 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $196,965.28.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.25. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

