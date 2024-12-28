Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Michael Chi Sells 17,303 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $483,964.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,019.97. This trade represents a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 19th, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $195,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $234,102.75.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $68,932.24.
- On Friday, October 25th, Michael Chi sold 17,304 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $380,688.00.
- On Monday, October 21st, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $166,500.00.
Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.25. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49.
HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 102.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 146,621 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 482,177 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 308,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 27,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
