Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Up 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.16. Approximately 1,420,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,024,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $68,932.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,821.32. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $196,965.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,920.48. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,133,132 shares of company stock worth $28,059,037. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.