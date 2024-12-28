Holger Bartel Sells 23,057 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) CEO Holger Bartel sold 23,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $454,914.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,920. The trade was a 85.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Travelzoo Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $22.44.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 210.54% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelzoo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on TZOO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Travelzoo from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TZOO

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 79,990 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Travelzoo by 103.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 217.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.