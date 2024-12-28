Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO) Short Interest Update

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 11,140.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Horizon Space Acquisition I by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 274,215 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the second quarter worth $913,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 23.9% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 389,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 534,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Space Acquisition I by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 252,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

