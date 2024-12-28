HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.43 and traded as low as $125.14. HOYA shares last traded at $126.27, with a volume of 25,814 shares trading hands.
HOYA Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.73.
HOYA Company Profile
HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.
