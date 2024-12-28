HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,173.26 ($102.85) and traded as low as GBX 8,087 ($101.76). HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 8,105.61 ($102.00), with a volume of 9,007 shares traded.

HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,173.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,196.83.

