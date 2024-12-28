Huw Owen Sells 7,575 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $115,291.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 341,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,810.98. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Huw Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $101,511.52.

Couchbase Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BASE stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $797.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BASE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Couchbase by 77.8% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 874,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 382,851 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 56.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 990,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 357,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 27.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,647,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after buying an additional 353,233 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,720,000. Finally, EVR Research LP lifted its position in Couchbase by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

