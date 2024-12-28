ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $4.86. ICL Group shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 89,422 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICL Group

ICL Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.25.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 44,119,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,670 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 2,927,153.2% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 14,636,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635,766 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,967,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,306,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,689,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.