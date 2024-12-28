IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
DYNI stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39.
IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1547 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.
IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Company Profile
The IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (DYNI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in technology equity ETFs with exposure to companies from around the world with addressable markets perceived to have potential for widespread adoption.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.