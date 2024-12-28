IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

DYNI stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39.

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1547 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Company Profile

The IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (DYNI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in technology equity ETFs with exposure to companies from around the world with addressable markets perceived to have potential for widespread adoption.

