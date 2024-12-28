Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) Insider Uwa Airhiavbere Acquires 10,000 Shares

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD – Get Free Report) insider Uwa Airhiavbere acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.35 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,500.00 ($14,596.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Featured Articles

Imdex Limited, a mining-tech company, engages in the provision of drilling optimization products, rock knowledge sensors, and data and analytics for the minerals industry in the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. The company sells and rents drilling optimization products, including bench characterization products, drilling fluids, structural geology products, geoscience products, directional drilling solutions, solids removal units, rig alignment technologies, and survey technology products; and rock knowledge sensors, which include down hole survey, core orientation, gamma logging, and structural orientation sensors.

