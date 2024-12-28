Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) Short Interest Up 6,900.0% in December

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 6,900.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPXX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 28.6% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 20,059.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 460,554 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 55.2% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 405,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 144,367 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 636.0% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,095,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 946,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $6,229,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

