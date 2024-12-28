Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.75 and traded as low as C$26.20. Information Services shares last traded at C$26.53, with a volume of 5,250 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on Information Services from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Information Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Information Services

Information Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$480.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.26.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Information Services had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of C$60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Information Services Co. will post 2.2194553 earnings per share for the current year.

Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.