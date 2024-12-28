Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Announces Earnings Results

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

IMKTA stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.99. Ingles Markets has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.38.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

