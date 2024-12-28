Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.59, but opened at $13.26. Innventure shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 1,757 shares.
Innventure Trading Up 7.0 %
About Innventure
Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Innventure
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Innventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.