Insider Buying: Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Insider Acquires 9,760 Shares of Stock

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Free Report) insider Susan (Susie) Corlett purchased 9,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.11 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,824.80 ($30,947.08).

The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

