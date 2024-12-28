Insider Selling: Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Director Sells 134 Shares of Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) Director Ignacio Novoa sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.61, for a total transaction of $89,325.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $666.61. This represents a 99.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 9.4 %

NASDAQ:MULN opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.15. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $1,799.00.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.