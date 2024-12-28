Insider Selling: Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Director Sells 6 Shares of Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) Director Ignacio Novoa sold 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,058.00, for a total transaction of $24,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058. The trade was a 85.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.15. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1,799.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

