Insider Selling: Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Senior Officer Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cindy Usprech sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $202,345.92.

Cindy Usprech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Cindy Usprech sold 859 shares of Propel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $32,899.70.

Propel Price Performance

Shares of PRL stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. Propel Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76.

Propel Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Propel’s payout ratio is presently 39.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Ventum Financial set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Propel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Propel from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Propel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

