Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $37,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,973,368.42. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Craig Saldanha also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 29th, Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $38,050.00.
Yelp Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of YELP stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76.
YELP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Yelp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
About Yelp
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
