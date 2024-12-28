Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 156491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at $893,698.12. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.