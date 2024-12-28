Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Insider Steven Vontur Sells 946 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Vontur sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $17,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,020. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Vontur also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

On Tuesday, December 17th, Steven Vontur sold 946 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $12,298.00.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUNR opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.91. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $19.62.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

LUNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

View Our Latest Report on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.