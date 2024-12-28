Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 5405566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 3.6 %

Insider Activity

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $5,684,713.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,561,310.72. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 61,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $675,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,109. This represents a 6.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,702,731 shares of company stock worth $18,475,694 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 31.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 222,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at about $536,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,916 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 44.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 32,015 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

