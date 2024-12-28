Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Down 21.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) were down 21.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 118,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inventus Mining news, Director Glen Alexander Milne purchased 577,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,735.00. Insiders purchased a total of 1,952,000 shares of company stock worth $99,235 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

