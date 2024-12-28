Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Down 21.1% – Should You Sell?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) dropped 21.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 118,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Stock Down 21.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inventus Mining news, Director Glen Alexander Milne purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,952,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,235. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

