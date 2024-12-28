Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Down 21.1% – What’s Next?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) traded down 21.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 118,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Stock Down 21.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inventus Mining

In other Inventus Mining news, Director Glen Alexander Milne purchased 577,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,735.00. Insiders have bought a total of 1,952,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,235 in the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

