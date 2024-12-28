Investors Buy Large Volume of Quantum-Si Call Options (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,441 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 162% compared to the typical volume of 1,696 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum-Si

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSI. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Quantum-Si by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 175,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 45,796 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 133,438 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on QSI. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Quantum-Si from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Quantum-Si Stock Up 67.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QSI opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. Quantum-Si has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $513.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.20.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

