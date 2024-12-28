Investors Purchase Large Volume of Royal Caribbean Cruises Call Options (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 41,401 call options on the company. This is an increase of 387% compared to the average daily volume of 8,501 call options.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
Shares of RCL opened at $232.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $113.10 and a one year high of $258.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.87 and a 200 day moving average of $187.82.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $33,150,685.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,868,240.23. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
