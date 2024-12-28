IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.56 and last traded at $44.42. 8,641,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 10,573,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IONQ. Benchmark boosted their price objective on IonQ from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get IonQ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IONQ

IonQ Trading Down 5.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 2.49.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 13,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $389,641.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,011.99. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $98,184.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 648,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,953.76. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,223 shares of company stock worth $2,286,983 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IonQ by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in IonQ by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 4,824.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 40.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.