Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $11.48. Iris Energy shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 1,010,062 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IREN shares. Compass Point cut their target price on Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the second quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

