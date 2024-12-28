iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.06 and last traded at $54.65. 10,701,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 35,138,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.23.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46.

Institutional Trading of iShares Bitcoin Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,337,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,644 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,107 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,014,000 after buying an additional 2,486,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,965,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

