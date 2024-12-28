iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.0872 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
