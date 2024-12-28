iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.0872 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after acquiring an additional 301,467 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 218,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 42,727 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 16,936 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

