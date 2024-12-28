iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.89 and last traded at $51.89, with a volume of 3677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 33,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

