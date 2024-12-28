iShares Select Dividend ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,542 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 614% compared to the average daily volume of 496 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,455.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $131.95 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $112.42 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.58.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

