iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Up 55.1% in December

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the November 30th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IJT. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 55,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $136.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $118.72 and a 12 month high of $152.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

