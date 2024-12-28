James Kevin Hanna Sells 11,641 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $43,304.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,916.36. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MPW opened at $3.73 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 517,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 353.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,525,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,245 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 793,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 143,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $883,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

