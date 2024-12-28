James Ming Hom Sells 36,771 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) insider James Ming Hom sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $746,451.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 718,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,576,212. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Ming Hom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, James Ming Hom sold 58,382 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $1,071,309.70.

On Wednesday, December 4th, James Ming Hom sold 53,891 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $538,910.00.

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -66.53 and a beta of 3.03.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 189,109 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth $4,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SoundHound AI by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 602,311 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SOUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on SoundHound AI from $8.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

