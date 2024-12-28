Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,026 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOM. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.01.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

