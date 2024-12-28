Jay A. Pack Sells 59,165 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Jay A. Pack sold 59,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $869,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,015,160 shares in the company, valued at $14,922,852. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 22.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 18.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 46.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mission Produce

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.