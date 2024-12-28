JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

JBG SMITH Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years. JBG SMITH Properties has a payout ratio of -42.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 20.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on JBGS. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.