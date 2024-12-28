Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,100 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the November 30th total of 883,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Jin Medical International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZJYL opened at $1.05 on Friday. Jin Medical International has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.

Get Jin Medical International alerts:

Jin Medical International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Jin Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jin Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.