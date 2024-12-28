Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,100 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the November 30th total of 883,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Jin Medical International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZJYL opened at $1.05 on Friday. Jin Medical International has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.
Jin Medical International Company Profile
